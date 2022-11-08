Bhediya new song ‘Apna Bana Le’: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s romance will warm your heart- Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, on Monday, unveiled the full video song of the romantic track `Apna Bana Le` from their upcoming horror comedy film `Bhediya`. Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a video clip which he captioned, "Apna bana le mujhe, apna bana le piya! Experience the magic of falling in love with #ApnaBanaLe." The soulful voice of Arijit Singh and heart-touching lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya create a whole romantic vibe.Varun and Kriti`s cute chemistry in the song made all their fans go aww.

Soon after the actors dropped the video of the song, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. "This is beautiful and soo melodious Hooked to it already," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Suchhh a soulful song." "The video definitely did justice to such a beautiful song. It was unexpected fr i love thissss so much," another fan wrote.

Watch the video song here

Recently, the makers unveiled the audio track of the song which got massive responses from the audience. Helmed by Amar Kaushik `Bhediya` is a horror comedy film and is slated to hit the theatres on November 25, 2022. It was shot in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this year. The first song of the film `Thumkeshwari` and the trailer got positive feedback from the fans.

After watching the trailer, some users called the film desi `Twilight`. The creature-comedy drama `Bhediya` marks Varun and Kriti`s second collaboration after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com `Dilwale`. The film is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie `Stree`.

Meanwhile, Varun will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari`s next `Bawaal` along with Janhvi Kapoor. Kriti, on the other hand, will be next seen in a Pan India film `Adipurush` alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan which is slated to release on June 16, 2022. Apart from that she also has `Shehzada` with Kartik Aaryan and `Ganpath: Part 1` with Tiger Shroff.