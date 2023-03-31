Bholaa Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's Film Gets A Decent Start, Mints Rs 11 Cr On Day 1

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn and Tabu are back again with action drama ‘Bholaa’. As the film released in theatres, the moviegoers were quite impressed with the amazing acting skills of Ajay Devgn and Tabu. In fact, a lot of the fans hailed the action scenes done by Ajay. The film has also fared well at the box office on Day 1 as it collected around Rs 11 Cr on its opening day.

However, considering the cast of the film and early estimates, the film was expected to perform better. “#Bholaa puts up a decent score on Day 1 [#RamNavmi]… Healthy footfalls during spot bookings - towards evening shows specifically - compensate for the low turnout in morning + noon shows… Thu ₹ 11.20 cr. #India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.”

The film is also competing with Ranbir and Shraddha’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar’ which has been running in the theaters for 3 weeks now. Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway’ has also been doing well at the box office. However, ‘Bholaa’ is expected to perform well in the coming weekend considering that it’s a mass entertainer.

`Bholaa` is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit `Kaithi`. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. Bholaa marks Ajay`s fourth directorial film after `U, Me aur Hum` in 2008, `Shivaay` in 2016, and `Runwav 34` in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.