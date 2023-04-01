Bholaa Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's Actioner Earns Rs 18.6 Cr In 2 Days

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's directorial venture Bholaa has managed to wow the audiences. Fans are rooting for Bholaa which is an action-adventure outing. It saw a steady Friday number earning 7.40cr. The film has collected a good figure of 18.60cr over two days.

Being a working Friday, the film saw an upward trend for the evening shows. Audiences are enjoying the action experience on the big screen. The film is expected to have a good weekend footfall owing to great word of mouth.

#Bholaa slips on Day 2… The decline was on the cards, since Thu was #RamNavmi holiday, while Fri was a working day… Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 18.60 cr. #India biz.#Bholaa needs to cover lost ground on Sat and Sun… Biz on Sat should witness an upturn, with bigger… pic.twitter.com/8i9yR2fbQc April 1, 2023

Bholaa is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

This actioner marks Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial film after `U, Me aur Hum` in 2008, `Shivaay` in 2016, and `Runwav 34` in 2022. Bholaa features Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles.

It opened in cinemas worldwide on March 30, 2023.