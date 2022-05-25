हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office collections

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office collections: Kartik Aaryan starrer emerges BIG winner, earns Rs 76 cr on Day 5

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collections, Day 5: The sequel to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, this Kartik Aaryan starrer is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office collections: Kartik Aaryan starrer emerges BIG winner, earns Rs 76 cr on Day 5

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as a big winner at the Box Office with a super successful week. The film's huge turnout has proved that the nation's crush is making the right moves and fans are pouring their abundant love likewise. 

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 BOX OFFICE REPORT:

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Twitter and shared the numbers. He wrote: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 springs a BIG SURPRISE on Day 5 as it almost nears double digits... Mass circuits are EXCELLENT, driving its biz... Should cross cr in Weekend 2... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr. Total: ₹ 76.27 cr. #India biz.

Day 5 [Tuesday] Biz: TOP 3 SCORERS IN 2022...
1. #TheKashmirFiles: ₹ 18 cr
2. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 10.01 cr [#MahaShivratri holiday]
3. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: ₹ 9.56 cr
#Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz.

With a thunderous response on the opening day of his film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ended the dry box office spell, beating big backing films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar as it opened at 14.11 Cr.

KARTIK AARYAN FILMS:

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is directed by Anees Bazmee and features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani.

On the work front, Kartik is now set to treat his fans with more massive films in his lineup like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office collectionsBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Kartik AaryanBhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collectionsKiara AdvaniTabuAkshay Kumar
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt's debut as producer 'Darlings' set for OTT release

Must Watch

PT2M29S

Khabren Khatakhat: Central government's big decision on edible oil