New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as a big winner at the Box Office with a super successful week. The film's huge turnout has proved that the nation's crush is making the right moves and fans are pouring their abundant love likewise.

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 2 BOX OFFICE REPORT:

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took Twitter and shared the numbers. He wrote: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 springs a BIG SURPRISE on Day 5 as it almost nears double digits... Mass circuits are EXCELLENT, driving its biz... Should cross cr in Weekend 2... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr. Total: ₹ 76.27 cr. #India biz.

*Tuesday* biz of the two event films, *dubbed in #Hindi*…

#KGF2: ₹ 19.14 cr [Tuesday was Day 6, since it released on Thursday]

#RRR: ₹ 15.02 cr#Hindi version. Nett BOC. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2022

Day 5 [Tuesday] Biz: TOP 3 SCORERS IN 2022...

1. #TheKashmirFiles: ₹ 18 cr

2. #GangubaiKathiawadi: ₹ 10.01 cr [#MahaShivratri holiday]

3. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: ₹ 9.56 cr

#Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz.

With a thunderous response on the opening day of his film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ended the dry box office spell, beating big backing films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar as it opened at 14.11 Cr.

KARTIK AARYAN FILMS:

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is directed by Anees Bazmee and features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani.

On the work front, Kartik is now set to treat his fans with more massive films in his lineup like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.