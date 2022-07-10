MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is bathing in the success of his film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' as it completes the 'Golden Jubilee', marking a 50-day run in the theatres.

"50 DAYS IN THEATRES! Ab hafton wala zamana nahi raha, ab toh yehi Golden Jubilee hai," captioned Kartik on Instagram, blown away by the love fans have showered on the horror comedy.

Completing 50 days at the box office, `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2` is raging at the OTT platform, Amazon Prime as well. Since the film's release on May 20 this year, it has achieved the biggest opening weekend of the year and grossed more than Rs 230 crores worldwide, competing with other big films which have been released like 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' and 'Samrat Prithviraj'.

With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Kartik has definitely made wonders which have paved the way for him to be cemented as a bankable superstar of the A-league.

Following the massive success of the Anees Bazmee movie, producer Bhushan Kumar, has also gifted Kartik, India`s first McLaren GT worth Rs 4.7 crore. The sequel of the original 'Bhool Bhulaiyya' starring Akshay Kumar revolved around the story of a cursed ghost who wanders into an old mansion.

However, hell breaks loose when the spirit, trapped for 18 years in an abandoned room, is set free. The horror-comedy has an unpredictable twist in the end, much to the surprise of the fans.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' comprise an ensemble cast of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav to name a few.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Tweety' actor will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's production 'Freddy' opposite actor Alaya F along with 'Shehzada' which also stars Kriti Sanon.

'Shehzada' is slated to release on November 4, 2022. He will also be working on 'Captain India' and an untitled movie by Sajid Nadiadwala.