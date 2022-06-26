NEW DELHI: Actor Kartik Aaryan is riding on an all-time high horse as his horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is running undefeated at the Box Office and also on OTT. Decimating competition week after week and setting multiple records, Kartik has now managed to gross a total of over 200 crore worldwide for the first time in a calendar year.

With Rs. 218.14 crore gross from the Indian market and a further Rs 42.61 crore gross from overseas, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has managed to collect a whole 260 crore at the worldwide box office.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 worldwide box office:

India Nett: Rs. 183.24 crore

India Gross: Rs. 218.14 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs. 42.61 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 260.75 crore

Despite tough competition from many big-budget films including Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and YRF's, Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan has successfully delivered the biggest blockbuster since the pandemic. His film seems to be going stronger than any other even in its third week as it has crossed 200 cr worldwide and is inching towards Rs 175 cr collection in India leaving behind any Hindi film that has been released this year.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the second instalment of the popular 2007 psychological thriller ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in prominent roles.

The sequel is a horror comedy that boasts of a fresh cast including Karthik, Kiara Advani and Tabu. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films, he has 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.

