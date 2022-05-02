New Delhi: The makers of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ released the title track of the film on Monday. The peppy song features Kartik Aaryan looking dapper in a black suit as he impresses with his tap dance and suave moonwalk. A black cat makes special appearances in the song. The fresh rendition of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ is crooned by Neeraj Shridhar/ The music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, new antara lyrics penned by Mandy Gill (Jam8) and new antara melody composed by Pritam.

Kartik launched the song across four cities--Chandigarh, Lucknow, Delhi and Gurgaon in 24 hours. Sharing the video of the new song on Instagram, Kartik captioned his post, "Do the Zig Zag step with Rooh baba! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track out now."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the second instalment of the popular 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in prominent roles.

The sequel is a horror comedy that boasts of a fresh cast including Karthik, Kiara Advani and Tabu.



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. The family entertainer will be releasing in cinemas on 20th May 2022.