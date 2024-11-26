Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Maintains Strong Hold In Week 4

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is doing well at the box office, emerging as the ultimate crowd magnet. With an impressive 25-day total of 270.47 Cr, the film continues to attract cinegoers in droves.

Delivering a perfect mix of comedy, thrill, and family-friendly entertainment, the movie has cemented its place as the top pick for audiences across all age groups, sustaining its popularity into its fourth weekend.

Box Office Breakdown:

• Week 1: ₹168.86 Cr

• Week 2: ₹61.01 Cr

• Week 3: ₹25.88 Cr

• Day 22: ₹1.58 Cr

• Day 23: ₹3.06 Cr

• Day 24: ₹3.83 Cr

• Day 25: ₹1.25 Cr

Total: ₹ 270.47 Cr (and still growing!)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to charm audiences nationwide, a blockbuster in every sense.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as Rooh Baba from the superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he starred alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar.