'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Breaks Records With Rs.143.91 Crore In Just 5 Days

The iconic horror-comedy franchise 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has returned with a bang in its third installment, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' which has achieved a remarkable Rs.143.91 crore in just five days. Audiences have flocked to witness the thrilling face-off between Rooh Baba and the infamous Manjulika, proving the franchise’s lasting appeal.

The filmmakers recently shared an updated poster celebrating the massive earnings, with a message: "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to win hearts with Rs.143.91 crore in its first 5 days, proving the magic is still alive!"

The film has seen an exceptional response across tier-2 cities, drawing in families despite the lack of a holiday weekend. The laughter, chills, and thrilling moments are keeping audiences captivated.

Day-wise Collection Breakdown:

Day 1: Rs.36.6 crore

Day 2: Rs.38.4 crore

Day 3: Rs.35.2 crore

Day 4: Rs.17.8 crore

Day 5: Rs.15.91 crore

Opening with a staggering Rs.36.6 crore on Day 1, the film sustained its momentum into Day 2 with Rs.38.4 crore, and maintained strong box office returns on Day 3 with Rs.35.2 crore. Despite a slight dip on Day 4, which brought in Rs.17.8 crore, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' managed to hold steady on Day 5 with Rs.15.91 crore—a significant achievement given these are regular weekdays without the support of a holiday boost.

The film’s appeal is especially prominent in tier-2 cities, where family audiences have turned out in large numbers to enjoy the electrifying clash of Rooh Baba and Manjulika.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' stars Kartik Aaryan reprising his role as the beloved Rooh Baba from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' alongside Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan (the original Manjulika), and Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film released in theaters on November 1, and is set to build on the legacy of one of Bollywood’s most adored horror-comedy franchises, creating new records along the way.

