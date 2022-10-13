Bhumi Pednekar calls Double XL trailer ‘fab’, Rakul Preet ‘can’t wait’ to watch Sonakshi-Huma starrer!

New Delhi: Several actors have taken to social media and showered their love and appreciation for the trailer of Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s upcoming film ‘Double XL’. From Arjun Kapoor to Rakul Preet Singh, Patralekha, Ramesh Taurani, Mini Mathur, Bhumi Pednekar, Vishal Mishra, Aayush Sharma, Akansha Ranjan, showed their happiness towards the concept of the film and how this idea is a need in the times we are living. They went on to congratulate the stars for the film’s trailer which attempts to break taboos associated with body weight. The trailer of the film was released yesterday and has been well received by the audience.

'Double XL' is a movie with a new and refreshing concept that is much needed in this world of body perfection and body perception as these pivotal characters played by Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi decide to change everyone's thoughts and break the stereotype for their dreams.

The film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra as the male protagonists, along with a talented ensemble cast. The film also has a special surprise for the fans in store as cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also makes his Hindi screen debut with ‘Double XL’.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. ‘Double XL’ is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl & Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz.

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the film is set to release in cinemas on November 4, 2022.