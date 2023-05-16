topStoriesenglish2608779
NewsEntertainmentMovies
GAUTAM GULATI

Bigg Boss Fame Gautam Gulati Bags First International Project - Deets Inside

Gautam Gulati News: Details about the upcoming international project have been kept under wraps.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss Fame Gautam Gulati Bags First International Project - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 8 Winner Gautam Gulati was recently spotted in the city of London shooting for a new project, reportedly. Gautam who is currently a co-judge on MTV Roadies season 19 alongside Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Sonu Sood is allegedly currently shooting for a highly-anticipated international project, marking a significant milestone in his career. While details about the project remain under wraps, the actor is set to captivate audiences globally with his upcoming international project for a web series. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gautam Gulati (@welcometogauthamcity)

From our tv screen to the silver screen, he has carved a niche for himself with notable versatile performances that have been highly appreciated by fans nationwide. Speaking of his upcoming project, Gautam said, "I am doing something really big on an international level in London. It’s something really exciting for an equally big and valued channel there. It’s a web series, and I’m the only Indian actor in the cast. I am really excited and looking forward for the same."

With Gautam Gulati taking a significant step forward in his career, fans and admirers eagerly await further updates on this highly promising international venture. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin