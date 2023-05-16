Bigg Boss Fame Gautam Gulati Bags First International Project - Deets Inside

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 8 Winner Gautam Gulati was recently spotted in the city of London shooting for a new project, reportedly. Gautam who is currently a co-judge on MTV Roadies season 19 alongside Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Sonu Sood is allegedly currently shooting for a highly-anticipated international project, marking a significant milestone in his career. While details about the project remain under wraps, the actor is set to captivate audiences globally with his upcoming international project for a web series.

From our tv screen to the silver screen, he has carved a niche for himself with notable versatile performances that have been highly appreciated by fans nationwide. Speaking of his upcoming project, Gautam said, "I am doing something really big on an international level in London. It’s something really exciting for an equally big and valued channel there. It’s a web series, and I’m the only Indian actor in the cast. I am really excited and looking forward for the same."

With Gautam Gulati taking a significant step forward in his career, fans and admirers eagerly await further updates on this highly promising international venture.