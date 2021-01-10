Birthday boy Hrithik Roshan announces 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone, shares glimpse

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone unveiled their first project together, ‘Fighter’ on Sunday (January 10), marking his birthday. Taking to their social media, the actors shared a glimpse of the upcoming film. In the video shared, Hrithik’s voice can be heard talking about love for one’s country.

Sharing the clip, Hrithik captioned it as, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride.”

While posting the video Deepika tweeted, “Dreams really do come true… #SiddharthAnand #Marflix #Fighter @iHrithik.”

Have a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Hrithik also added a note along with the post and wrote, “ It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production Fighter for Marflix! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you Sid for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand will direct as well produce the film, which is slated to release on September 30, 2022.

Earlier, Deepika and Hrithik’s cryptic Twitter exchange, which started on the former’s birthday on January 5, lit the social media abuzz with rumours of the actors coming together for a new movie.