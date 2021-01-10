Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s Twitter exchange sparks off a rumour, deets inside

New Delhi: There is something cooking between Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. As Hrithik turned 47 on Sunday (January 10), Deepika talked about a “double celebration”. To this, Hrithik replied with a silent emoji.

The cryptic Twitter posts began after Hrithik wished Deepika on her birthday on January 5. The ‘War’ actor had tweeted, “Happy Birthday my dear @deepikapadukone! Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always.”

Retweeting his post, Deepika wrote, “Thank You so much HR! Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...! @iHrithik.”

On Sunday, Deepika replied to her post and tweeted, “Err....or Two!? #double #celebration.” And, the 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' actor acknowledged with a silent emoticon.

This Twitter exchange has left their fans guessing if the duo has tied up for a new venture. A user commented, “Do a movie with him asap”, while another wrote, “Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a film aur kuch nahi chahiye ab (I don’t want anything else).”

Hrithik has yet to announce his next project since he last appeared in ‘War’ and ‘Super 30’ in 2019. Meanwhile, Deepika, who spent her New Year with husband, actor Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore, is shooting for director Shakun Batra’s next.