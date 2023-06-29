topStoriesenglish2628639
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SONAM KAPOOR

Blind: Sonam Kapoor Takes On Visually Impaired Action-Avtaar For Her OTT Debut

The film is presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production.

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 06:46 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Blind: Sonam Kapoor Takes On Visually Impaired Action-Avtaar For Her OTT Debut

Mumbai: Actor Sonam Kapoor's comeback 'Blind' will see her in a different role. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer. Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' promises a perfect combination of suspense and drama, backed by an engrossing and nuanced storyline. The trailer gives the thrills and action in equal measure.

'Blind' is a story of a visually impaired resilient woman (played by Sonam) who becomes a key witness to a crime. In her efforts to trace the unusual turn of events and give testimony about the incident, she is forced to confront the killer on her own. Purab Kohli as the menacing antagonist delivers a powerful performance in this riveting tale of secrets and suspense, with an intriguing cast that adds exciting layers to the story.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production. 'Blind' will be out on Jio Cinema on July 7. Sonam last appeared in the film 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She has been a part of several big films like 'Raanjhanaa', 'Neerja', 'Players', 'Delhi-6', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Sanju', and 'Padman' among others. Meanwhile, Sonam is currently in London enjoying summer with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. And on August 20, they were blessed with a son.

"On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed," the couple posted.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad