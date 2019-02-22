हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kesari

Bollywood lauds Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' trailer—Read tweets

The actor plays a fearless Sikh warrior in the film

Bollywood lauds Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' trailer—Read tweets
Image Courtesy: Youtube Grab

New Delhi: The power-packed trailer of Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' was unveiled yesterday and topped the India trends on Twitter. Fans lauded Akshay for his powerful dialogues and intense action scenes in the 3-minute long trailer and the excitement level for the film has reached new heights.

Several celebs from Bollywood have also expressed their excitement over the film and have showered praises on 'Kesari' trailer.

Have a look at some tweets here:

The actor plays a fearless Sikh warrior in the film and the teasers of 'Kesari' had created quite a buzz.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and has been helmed by Anurag Singh.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Isha Ambani and Twinkle Khanna are the producers of the film.

'Kesari' tells the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participated in the Battle of Saragarhi (in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897) while yearning for the respect of his estranged daughter.

The film is slated to hit the screens on March 21, 2019.

Kesarikesari trailerAkshay KumarParineeti ChopraKaran Johar
