trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642411
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ONCE UPON A TIME IN MUMBAAI

Bollywood News: Ajay Devgn Posts This As ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’ Clocks 13 Years

In the picture, the ‘Bholaa’ actor could be seen sitting inside Mumbai metro and looking outside the window. 

Last Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 04:23 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Bollywood News: Ajay Devgn Posts This As ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’ Clocks 13 Years Pic Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: Actors Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Kangana Ranaut starrer gangster drama film ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’ turned 13 on Sunday. To mark the occasion, actor Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram account and shared a picture which he captioned, “Once upon a time in Mumbai (metro) #13YearsOfOnceUponATimeInMumbai.” 

In the picture, the ‘Bholaa’ actor could be seen sitting inside Mumbai metro and looking outside the window. Helmed by Milan Luthria and produced by Ektaa Kapoor ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’ also starred Prachi Desai and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld, the film garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success. In the film, Ajay portrayed the role of Sultan Mirza, a gangster, whereas Emraan played the role of Shoaib, who was inspired by Sultan Mirza and his style but later turns into his rival.

The film is also loved for its amazing songs like ‘I am in Love’, ‘Pee Loon’, and ‘Tum Jo Aaye Zindagi Mein’. Soon after Ajay dropped the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Sultan Mirza naam hi kafi he,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Best film.” The sequel of the film was titled ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaraa’ which was released in the year 2013 and starred Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

However, Ajay will be next seen in the sports drama film ‘Maidaan’ in which he will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from this, he also has director Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona