Bollywood News: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Good Newwz' all set to re-release in Dubai on this date

Mumbai: The deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has brought life to a standstill. With shoots coming to a halt and a complete lockdown, cinema lovers have been missing out on the fun of watching movies on the big screen. Finally, after a hiatus of more than two months, there is some good news in store for movie buffs in Dubai as Zee Studios International has planned to bring 'Good Newwz' produced by Dharma Productions & Cape of Good Films back to the cinema.

The Bollywood blockbuster 'Good Newwz' is all set to hit the big screens once again on June 11, 2020, in Dubai. Audiences across the globe have a special admiration for Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and, Kiara Advani and with the release of one the most loved films of 2019, the audiences would relish the opportunity to see their favourite stars once again on the big screen.

Akshay hopes that the comedy will spread cheer amid the current crisis. "Dubai has always given so much love to my films. The re-release of Good Newwz is special, especially during such times. I hope it manages to entertain the audience once again," said Akshay.

Apoorva Mehta, CEO & Producer - Dharma Productions says, “For long, theatrical releases every week had been the reason for joy and celebrations for moviegoers and the film industries worldwide. Going through these unprecedented times, the possibility of theatre releases seemed like a distant dream. And today we are extremely excited and overjoyed to support Dubai, as it begins its journey to normalcy and open theatre viewing for the public. I am certain that Good Newwz will bring the right dose of entertainment on the big screen and hopeful respite for the people in Dubai.”