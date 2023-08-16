Bollywood News: Akshay Kumar-Starrer 'OMG 2' Rakes In Massive Numbers On Independence Day - Deets Inside

Mumbai: Despite facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2', Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2' has performed well. The film is now set to hit the century at the box office. On Independence Day, it raked in Rs 17. 10 crore. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, OMG 2's total collection stands at Rs 73.67 crore at present.

"#OMG2 is trending EXCEPTIONALLY WELL, the jump on #IndependenceDay is an EYE-OPENER… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 72.27 cr. #India biz… #OMG2 is displaying strong legs at the #BO," Adarsh tweeted. "Let’s face it, the clash with #Gadar2 has eroded its true potential… #OMG2 would’ve easily collected much, much more, if it hadn’t released alongside a Tsunami called #Gadar2," he added.

Helmed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The film was on the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme. But the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The censor board gave an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate to the film.



'OMG 2' marked Akshay's 10th Independence Day release and has worked in his favour.