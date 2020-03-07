Bollywood news: 'Baaghi 3' box office collection Day 1 - Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's film gets a blockbuster start, emerges biggest opener of 2020

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
All the three 'Baaghi' films have brought immense success to Tiger Shroff and have ruled the box office. On Day 1, the action-thriller earned Rs 17.50 crore.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@taranadarsh

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's much-anticipated film 'Baaghi 3' is off to a flying start at the box office. On Day 1, the action-thriller earned Rs 17.50 crore and emerged as the biggest opener of the year so far. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that the Coronavirus scare or the pre-Holi phase and even the examination period couldn't stop the audience from going to the theatres to watch 'Baaghi 3'. He also added that it is the fifth film of Tiger to open in double digits. 

All the three 'Baaghi' films have brought immense success to Tiger and have ruled the box office. 'Baaghi 2' (2018) got the biggest start with Rs 25.10 crore, followed by 'Baaghi 3' with Rs 17.50 crore and 'Baaghi 1' (2016) earned Rs 11.94 crore on Day 1. 2019 film 'War', in which Tiger co-starred with Hrithik Roshan had shattered the opening day records with collections amounting to Rs 53.35 crore. 

Here's a comparison:

Meanwhile, coming to the top 5 Day 1 business of the 2020 releases so far, 'Baaghi 3' is followed by Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and then, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' takes a place. 'Street Dancer 3D', Shraddha's film with Varun Dhawan, gets the fourth slot. 
 
Take a look at the break-up here:

'Baaghi 3', an out-and-out action film has been directed by Ahmed Khan. The first part of the hit franchise was helmed by Sabir Khan while Ahmed took the stewardship for the second film. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor co-starred in the first film and Disha Patani in the second one. 

'Baaghi 3' also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal parts.

