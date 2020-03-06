Entertainment News: Baaghi 3 audience review - Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor gets a thumbs up from Twitterati

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's much-hyped actioner 'Baaghi 3' has opened in theatres today. The buzz around the movie is palpable and why not after all it is Tiger's biggest release so far.

Baaghi 3 screen count is approximately 4400 in Indian and 1100 overseas.

Now that the movie has opened today, we thought of checking a few Twitter reactions on what the social media peeps feel about it. Check out some of the reactions:

Wahh ..... What a movie #Baaghi3 is huge blockbuster This movie will do minimum 250Cr at the Indian box-office @iTIGERSHROFF

Aag laga di Bhai — Bobby bhai (@Bobbyofficiali_) March 6, 2020

#Baaghi3Review - Tiger Shroff as Ronnie does well in this Action - Thriller! Stunts and Action Sequences performed are amazing! Shraddha, Riteish and Co play their parts well! Overall a great watch especially if you like a good Action - Entertainer! #Baaghi3 Rating - — R_F_R (@R_For_Reviews) March 6, 2020

The actioner has been directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan. The first part of the hit 'Baaghi' franchise released back in 2016 and was helmed by Sabir Khan. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor previously starred in the original.

The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal parts.