हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Baaghi 3 review

Entertainment News: Baaghi 3 audience review - Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor gets a thumbs up from Twitterati

Baaghi 3 has been directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan. 

Entertainment News: Baaghi 3 audience review - Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor gets a thumbs up from Twitterati

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's much-hyped actioner 'Baaghi 3' has opened in theatres today. The buzz around the movie is palpable and why not after all it is Tiger's biggest release so far. 

Baaghi 3 screen count is approximately 4400 in Indian and 1100 overseas. 

Now that the movie has opened today, we thought of checking a few Twitter reactions on what the social media peeps feel about it. Check out some of the reactions: 

The actioner has been directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan. The first part of the hit 'Baaghi' franchise released back in 2016 and was helmed by Sabir Khan. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor previously starred in the original. 

The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal parts.

 

Tags:
Baaghi 3 reviewbaaghi 3Tiger ShroffShraddha KapoorTwitter reaction
Next
Story

Here's how Tiger Shroff's actioner 'Baaghi 3' will create buzz in digital space

Must Watch

PT9M22S

Zee Top 50: Top 50 News of the Hour