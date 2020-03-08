Bollywood news: 'Baaghi 3' box office report Day 2: After blockbuster opening, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's film slows down

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's new film 'Baaghi 3', which opened to a positive response from the audience, slowed down on Day 2 of its run at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that the action-thriller earned Rs 16.03 crore on Day 2, as compared to its opening day earning of Rs 17.50 crore. The current total of 'Baaghi 3' now stands at Rs 33.53 crore.

"'Baaghi 3' slows on Day 2... Single screens strong, metro multiplexes ordinary... Should witness growth on Day 3... Day 5 (Holi) should see substantial footfalls, post noon onwards... Eyes Rs 52 crore (+/-) weekend... Fri 17.50 crore, Sat 16.03 crore. Total: Rs 33.53 cr," he wrote.

Here's how 'Baaghi 3' fared at the box office:

On Day 1, 'Baaghi 3' defied the Coronavirus scare or the pre-Holi phase and earned well. It emerged as the biggest opener of the year so far and the fifth film of Tiger to open in double digits.

All the three 'Baaghi' films have brought immense success to Tiger and have ruled the box office. 'Baaghi 2' (2018) got the biggest start with Rs 25.10 crore, followed by 'Baaghi 3' with Rs 17.50 crore and 'Baaghi 1' (2016) earned Rs 11.94 crore on Day 1. 2019 film 'War', in which Tiger co-starred with Hrithik Roshan had shattered the opening day records with collections amounting to Rs 53.35 crore.

'Baaghi 3', an out-and-out action film, has been directed by Ahmed Khan. The first part of the hit franchise was helmed by Sabir Khan while Ahmed took the stewardship for the second film. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor co-starred in the first film and Disha Patani in the second one.

'Baaghi 3' also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal parts.