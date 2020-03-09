Bollywood news: Box office report - Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's 'Baaghi 3' braves coronavirus scare, scores half-century on Day 3

New Delhi: 'Baaghi 3', Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's new action-thriller, crossed the Rs 50 crore-mark in the opening weekend. It released to a positive response from the audience on Friday and had earned Rs 17.50 crore on Day 1. The weekend earnings were recorded at Rs 16.03 crore and Rs 20.30 crore, respectively, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh and also added that the cine-goers braved the coronavirus scare and also the examination period to watch Tiger on screen. As of now, the film has minted Rs 53.83 crore.

"'Baaghi 3' braves mixed reports + Coronavirus scare + examination period, yet fares well... Mass pockets superb, metros grow on Day 3... Third Tiger Shroff movie to cross Rs 50 crore in opening weekend... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr. Total: Rs 53.83 cr," he wrote.

Here's a detailed break-up of how Tiger Shroff's films have performed in the opening weekend at the box office. 'War' tops the list, followed by 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3'.

Take a look:

Tiger's 'Baaghi' franchise has been extremely successful at the box office. The first and third part saw him opposite Shraddha while Disha co-starred with Tiger in the second film.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Baaghi 3' also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.