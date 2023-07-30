Bollywood News: Chunky Drops Big Update On Daughter Ananya Panday, Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl 2' Trailer

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday announced the trailer date of ‘Dream Girl 2’ in a quirky way on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Ananya treated fans with a video featuring her father and actor Chunky Panday. In the video, Ananya can be seen complaining to Chunky Panday about Ayushmann's character Pooja that it is getting all the limelight. She ask him to call and talk to production house, Balaji.

Chunky being Chunky, saying his famous dialogue “I'm joking” from Housefull franchise, he ends up calling Pooja and flirts with her. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Papa?? Really?? I thought you were speaking to Balaji!.@ChunkyPanday. #DreamGirl2Trailer out on 1st August. #25AugustHogaMast.”

The trailer will be out on August 1. As soon as the video was released, the actor’s fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. Neelam wrote, “Too good.” Maheep Kapoor dropped clapping hands emojis. One of the users wrote, “This Papa and Papa ki Pari jodi is so cooooolll!”

Ayushmann also shared the video and wrote, “Haww! @chunkypanday, aakhir aap bhi bann hi gaye Pooja ke funky aashiq.”

'Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first installment was a big hit at the box office. Besides Ayushmann, the film stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.

Recently, the makers unveiled the poster of Ayushmann. The poster depicts Ayushmann in a peculiar persona. Only his face is visible to the audience as he emerges from behind a bright curtain.

What actually captivates everyone's attention is Ayushmann's character Pooja's extraordinary makeover, who looks to have adopted a lovely and feminine style.

The change of Ayushmann into Pooja is nothing short of magical. Fans have been left in amazement and surprise by his smooth shift between these different identities. It's a joy to watch the wonderful Ayushmann play Pooja with such aplomb. The film will be out on August 25. Earlier it was supposed to be released in July. The delay is due to the extensive VFX work required for the film.

Speaking about the decision, producer Ektaa R Kapoor said, "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for 'Dream Girl 2' is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences."

Apart from this, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya had earlier said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.