Bollywood News: Dia Mirza on preparing for 'Thappad'

Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza loved playing the character of someone who makes choices on her own in the new film "Thappad".

Sharing her experience on how she prepared for her role in the movie, Dia said: "Playing any character is a combination of both preparation as well as spontaneous emotions. Many years ago, one of my friends told me that one must meet opportunity with preparedness, one should understand the story from all the perspectives and not just the character's side."

"Once we understand all the perspectives, we should master the craft of letting go of all that information and just flow within the moment, and this really helped me to prepare for my role for 'Thappad'," she added.

The film starring Taapsee Pannu, is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is scheduled to open on February 28. This is Dia's third movie with Sinha, after "Dus" and "Cash".