Bollywood news - Love Aaj Kal box office report: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Valentine's Day-special film packs solid total on Day 1

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal', which released on February 14 (Valentine's Day), ruled the box office on Day 1, with collections of over 12 crore. The film got a boost due to Valentine's Day and the metro cities contributed immensely to its collection. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that 'Love Aaj Kal' earned Rs 12.40 crore on Friday.

"'Love Aaj Kal' packs a solid total on Day 1... Business got a boost due to Valentine's Day... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ₹ 12.40 crore," wrote Taran Adarsh.

Take a look at 'Love Aaj Kal's box office report here:

'Love Aaj Kal' has got the opening so for any of Kartik's films. Here's a detailed report:

2020: 'Love Aaj Kal' - 12.40 crore

2019: 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' - 9.10 crore

2019: 'Luka Chuppi' - 8.01 crore

2015: 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' - 6.80 crore

2018: 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' - 6.42 crore

2011: 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' - 92 lakhs

'Love Aaj Kal' tracks two love stories timed between 1990 and 2020. Actress Arushi Sharma also stars in the film.



'Love Aaj Kal' is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who also helmed the first installment in 2009, starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.