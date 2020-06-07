हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood news: Post-production work of Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham Singh' to begin soon

Vicky Kaushal will bring alive the story of martyr Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Amritsar in 1919.

Bollywood news: Post-production work of Vicky Kaushal&#039;s &#039;Sardar Udham Singh&#039; to begin soon
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@vickykaushal09

Mumbai: The post-production work of "Sardar Udham Singh" starring Vicky Kaushal will commence from Monday, confirmed the actor and director Shoojit Sircar.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the film. The picture features Vicky and Sircar.

"When nature beckoned, We listened... We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion... Now, there is a call again, an excitement, yet a caution and a hunger to reboot, With this feeling... We begin, again... #SardarUdhamSingh. Post-production set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow, 8th June," Vicky captioned the image.

Sircar shared the same image on the photo-sharing website.

Vicky will bring alive the story of martyr Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Amritsar in 1919.

Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940.

The news comes a week after the Cultural Affairs Ministry, Maharashtra, allowed the restarting of shootings, teleserials, OTT and advertisements.

A 16-page official directive comprising guiding principles has been issued for the restart of the media and entertainment industry.

Vicky KaushalSardar Udham SinghSardar Udham Singh biopic
