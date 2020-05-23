Bollywood News: Salman Khan unveils 'Bad Boy' first look poster introducing Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi and Amrin Qureshi

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan unveiled the first look poster of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty's debut movie 'Bad Boy' featuring debutant actress Amrin Qureshi in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi.

Salman shared the posted on Twitter. Check it out here:

'Bad Boy' is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Marudhar Cine Entertainment and Inbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd’s. It has been produced by Sajid Qureshi, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada respectively.



The music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

The film reportedly will hit the screens in Diwali this year.