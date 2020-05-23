हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mithun Chakraborty

Bollywood News: Salman Khan unveils 'Bad Boy' first look poster introducing Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi and Amrin Qureshi

Superstar Salman Khan unveiled the first look poster of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty's debut movie 'Bad Boy' featuring debutant actress Amrin Qureshi in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi. 

Bollywood News: Salman Khan unveils &#039;Bad Boy&#039; first look poster introducing Mithun Chakraborty&#039;s son Namashi and Amrin Qureshi

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan unveiled the first look poster of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty's debut movie 'Bad Boy' featuring debutant actress Amrin Qureshi in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi. 

Salman shared the posted on Twitter. Check it out here: 

'Bad Boy' is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Marudhar Cine Entertainment and Inbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd’s. It has been produced by Sajid Qureshi, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada respectively.
 
The music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

The film reportedly will hit the screens in Diwali this year. 

 

 

Tags:
Mithun Chakrabortybad boyBad Boy posterSalman KhanNamashi Chakraborty
Next
Story

Bollywood News: Gulabo Sitabo trailer review - Amitabh Bachchan steals the show in this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer - Watch

  • 1,25,101Confirmed
  • 3,720Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M36S

Opposition chooses to oppose Modi, not corona epidemic? (Part-2)