Tiger Shroff

Bollywood News: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor in new explosive 'Baaghi 3' poster!

The first part of the hit 'Baaghi' franchise released back in 2016 and was helmed by Sabir Khan.

Bollywood News: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor in new explosive &#039;Baaghi 3&#039; poster!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to entice the fans with their super chemistry in 'Baaghi 3'. The fans are excited and can't wait to throng the theatres to watch their favourite jodi on-screen one more time. The actioner has been directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan. 

To create the buzz around this upcoming entertainer, the makers have unveiled a new explosive poster featuring the lead actors. Shraddha took to Instagram and shared it with fans. Her caption reads, "Action like never before. Catch the explosive #Baaghi3 in cinemas tomorrow. Book your tickets now. Link in story. #SajidNadiadwala @tigerjackieshroff @riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @lokhandeankita @itsvijayvarma @jaideepahlawat @santha_dop @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson."

The first part of the hit 'Baaghi' franchise released back in 2016 and was helmed by Sabir Khan. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor previously starred in the original. 

The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal parts.

'Baaghi 3' is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

 

Tags:
Tiger ShroffShraddha Kapoorbaaghi 3Ahmed Khan
