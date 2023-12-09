Sunny Deol Teams Up With Ayushmann Khurrana For Border 2 - Deets Inside

New Delhi: After the historic success of 'Gadar 2', Bollywood actor Sunny Deol will be next teaming up with actor Ayushmann for 'Border 2'. The film's shooting is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024, said producer and writer Nidhi Dutta, daughter of J.P. Dutta.

All set to enthrall the audience again, Sunny Deol played an important role in 'Border'. The 'Gadar 2' actor will once again play the lead role in this film, which is said to be based on the historical backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The remaining cast will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

A source said, "Nidhi Dutta, who also wrote the script, considers 'Border 2' to be the biggest war film ever made in this country." Unlike its predecessor, the film aims to showcase the joint efforts of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force and provide a comprehensive view of the 1971 war. The story is expected to blend personal stories of war heroes and martyrs to add a human touch to the grand spectacle of war.”

The groundwork for the film began in 2022, involving multiple trips to Delhi to obtain necessary permissions from the Defence Ministry for shooting in real locations and using authentic names, ensuring an authentic representation of historical events. J.P. Dutta was adamant about creating a story that would do justice to the legacy of ‘Border’.

The film not only pays tribute to the historical events of the 1971 war but also explores the human stories that unfolded on the battlefield.

Recently, Sunny Deol left his fans worried after a video of him walking on a street in Mumbai while looking drunk went viral on the internet. In the clip, Sunny, who appeared not in senses, could be seen taking the help of an autorickshaw at night.

Reacting to the particular video, a social media user commented, "Is Sunny Deol alcoholic?"

Another one wrote, "What? Hope he is fine." Hours later, Sunny took to X and clarified that the particular video was from the shoot of his upcoming film 'Safar'."Afwaahon ka 'Safar' bas yahin tak (the journey of rumours ends here) #Shooting #BTS," he wrote along with folded hands emojis.