हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
good newwz

Box office report: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' inches closer to Rs 150 crore-mark

'Good Newwz' is Akshay Kumar's fourth film of 2019 to score a half-century at the box office in the first week after 'Kesari', 'Mission Mangal' and 'Housefull 4'.

Box office report: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Good Newwz&#039; inches closer to Rs 150 crore-mark

New Delhi: 'Good Newwz', starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, is just 'unstoppable' at the box office with earnings at Rs 136 crore. The film released a week ago and very soon, it scored a century. Sharing the box office report of 'Good Newwz', trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that the film earned Rs 8.10 crore on second Friday and it should be able to cross Rs 150-crore mark in weekend 2. 

"'Good Newwz' is unstoppable... Continues to win hearts, woo BO... Records rock-steady numbers on (second) Friday... North circuits superb... Should comfortably cross  150 cr in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr. Total:  136 crore," he tweeted.

Here's how 'Good Newzz' has fared at the box office:

'Good Newwz' is also Akshay Kumar's fourth film of 2019 to score a half-century at the box office in the first week after 'Kesari', 'Mission Mangal' and 'Housefull 4'.

'Good Newwz' opened to mixed reviews on December 27. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. 

The film was helmed by Raj Mehta and co-produced by Karan Johar and Akshay.

Tags:
good newwzgood newwz box office reportgood newwz box officeAkshay KumarKareena Kapoor
Next
Story

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur steal a kiss on 'Malang' new poster

Must Watch

PT15M41S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day