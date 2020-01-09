Box Office report: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' races towards Rs 200 crore

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' is racing towards scoring a double century at the box office just two weeks after its release. As of now, 'Good Newwz' has earned Rs 175 crore and on Wednesday, it made Rs 4.77 crore.

Come Friday, 'Good Newwz' will compete with two much-awaited films - Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' and Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.

Sharing the box office report card of 'Good Newwz' on Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "'Good Newwz' crosses Rs 175 crore... Faces multiple new films tomorrow [Fri]... Biz in Week 3 pivotal, since it begins its journey towards Rs 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr, Mon 5.40 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.77 cr. Total: ₹ 177.31 cr. #India biz.,"

#GoodNewwz crosses 175 cr... Faces multiple new films tomorrow [Fri]... Biz in Week 3 pivotal, since it begins its journey towards 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr, Mon 5.40 cr, Tue 5.04 cr, Wed 4.77 cr. Total: 177.31 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2020

'Good Newwz' is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF. Apart from Akshay and Kareena, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

Of the film's success, Akshay told news agency IANS, "We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for 'Good Newwz' as it's a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It's an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation."

'Good Newwz' is directed by Raj Mehta and co-produced by Akshay and Karan Johar.