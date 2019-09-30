close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Toofan

'Boxer' Farhan Akhtar packs a punch in 'Toofan' first look poster!

Farhan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra collaborated previously in superhit sports biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

&#039;Boxer&#039; Farhan Akhtar packs a punch in &#039;Toofan&#039; first look poster!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, Farhan Akhtar's upcoming release 'Toofan' will see him as a boxer. The makers unveiled the first look poster today and we must say the actor packed a punch in one go as long as impressing the viewers in concerned.

'Toofan' is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by Anjum Rajabali. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Mehra, P. S. Bharathi and Rajiv Tandon.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal will be seen playing Farhan's coach in the movie.

Farhan shared the first look poster on Instagram. He wrote in the caption: Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020!! @rakeyshommehra @ritesh_sid @mrunalofficial2016 #PareshRawal @shankarehsaanloy @excelmovies @romppictures @vjymaurya @zeemusiccompany #AnjumRajabali #JavedAkhtar #AAfilms @drewnealpt @samir_jaura @darrellfoster

Farhan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra collaborated previously in superhit sports biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

'Toofan' will be their second sports drama together. The film features Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal and Isha Talwar in lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on October 2, 2020.

 

 

Tags:
Toofantoofan first lookFarhan Akhtar
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Chhichhore' set to cross Rs 150 cr at Box Office

Must Watch

PT3M50S

5W1H: Nature's havoc in UP and Bihar, floods devastate life