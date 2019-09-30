'Boxer' Farhan Akhtar packs a punch in 'Toofan' first look poster!

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, Farhan Akhtar's upcoming release 'Toofan' will see him as a boxer. The makers unveiled the first look poster today and we must say the actor packed a punch in one go as long as impressing the viewers in concerned.

'Toofan' is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by Anjum Rajabali. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Mehra, P. S. Bharathi and Rajiv Tandon.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal will be seen playing Farhan's coach in the movie.

Farhan shared the first look poster on Instagram. He wrote in the caption: Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020!! @rakeyshommehra @ritesh_sid @mrunalofficial2016 #PareshRawal @shankarehsaanloy @excelmovies @romppictures @vjymaurya @zeemusiccompany #AnjumRajabali #JavedAkhtar #AAfilms @drewnealpt @samir_jaura @darrellfoster

Farhan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra collaborated previously in superhit sports biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

'Toofan' will be their second sports drama together. The film features Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal and Isha Talwar in lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on October 2, 2020.