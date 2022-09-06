New Delhi: The recent big releases from the Hindi film industry haven't been able to create magic at the box office. Quite contrary to that, the films have fared poorly and haven't been able to draw the audiences to the ticket windows.

The film 'Brahmastra', which will soon be released in theatres across India, has shown some promise as it has been able to create quite a buzz on social media and the numbers on advance booking have been positive as well. The film has been promoted non-stop by the stars and the whole team, with some big events being organised featuring superstars such as Jr. NTR and SS Rajamouli.

But, in the midst of all of this, one constant with these big-budget films has been that they start trending on Twitter days prior to their release, with a section of people on it calling for a boycott. The same seems to be happening with this movie as well, and here are some tweets from the users asking for its boycott:

WELL WE ALL TOGETHER #BoycottBramhashtra #BoycottbollywoodCompletely #BoycottAliaBhatt MOSTLY YOU GUYS IRRITATE ME A LOT... SO THIS IS FOR YOU... pic.twitter.com/xBSNRcvykh — Surendar Chowdary Vattikuti (@SCV1983) September 6, 2022

Totally Boycott Bollywood..Don't waste ur 1 Rs on Bollywood movie..#BoycottBramhashtra pic.twitter.com/ZQsVJD1uBw September 6, 2022

These hashtags and trends have previously impacted major films such as Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger,' and it remains to be seen how they will impact this one.

The movie "Brahmastra" stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the main leads, with a great ensemble of supporting actors, which includes actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The film has been written and directed by 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' famed filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and is slated for release on the 9th of September.