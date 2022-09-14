Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt’s viral dialogue ‘Shiva! Shiva!’ sparks memfest on Twitter - Watch

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ is doing wonders at the box office. In its opening weekend itself, the film raked Rs 225 cr at the global box office. While the film is being hailed for its VFX, it is being panned for poor storyline and dialogues.

People are particularly trolling Alia Bhatt’s dialogues and are saying that she just chanting ‘Shiva! Shiva!’ in the entire film. Infact, Alia Bhatt’s dialogues have generated a meme fest on social media.

Just look at the memes -

Earlier, Alia Bhatt was also trolled when she asked the audience to not watch the film if they don’t like it.

Recently, ‘Brahmastra’ director Ayan Mukerji revealed in an interview that they are also planning on doing a spin-off with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor made a cameo appearance in Part 1 of the franchise as ‘Vanarastra’.

‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ released in cinema halls on September 9 and has been doing fabulous business since then. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is the first film in a planned trilogy. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. Mouni Roy plays the antagonist ‘Junoon’ in the film and has been getting praise for her negative role. In the post credits scene, the makers announced part two of the trilogy titled ‘Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’.