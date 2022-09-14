Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji reacts to spin-off demand with ‘Vanarastra’ SRK, says, ‘We are hearing everything...’

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ is doing wonders at the box office. In just its opening weekend, the film raked Rs 225 cr at the global box office.

Fans are also going mad about superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo as scientist Mohan Bhargav aka Vanarastra from the film. All across the social media, fans are requesting director Ayan Mukerji to make a spin-off with Vanarastra as the main character. Now, Ayan Mukerji has also spilled the beans on the same.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Ayan Mukerji hinted at the possibility of the spin-off. He said that not just the fans, but the makers are also thinking about doing a back story on the scientist. “Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets. As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, ‘Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origins story of the scientist!'”

He further added, “We were also vibing on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin-off demand is that: We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves.”

‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ released in cinema halls on September 9 and has been doing fabulous business since then. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is the first film in a planned trilogy. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. Mouni Roy plays the antagonist ‘Junoon’ in the film and has been getting praise for her negative role. In the post credits scene, the makers announced part two of the trilogy titled ‘Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’.