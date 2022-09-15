Brahmastra collections stay strong at the Box Office, earn THIS much on day 6!

New Delhi: 'Brahmastra' was one of the most awaited movies of the year and ever since its trailer was dropped, the fans had been waiting for it with much craze and excitement.

The film, which has been released now, has lived up to its expectations as audiences have showered the film with much love and appreciation, which has also translated well at the box office. The film, which had a massive opening day, has not slowed much and was able to earn a decent amount on Wednesday.

According to box office India, the film earned 9.25 crore nett on Wednesday, bringing its hindi total to around 138 crores approx.

The film carried a lot of weight on its shoulders, as this year has not been kind to big-budget Hindi films.Before these two films, Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' had failed to impress fans and done poorly at the box office, but with this film performing well not only in India but worldwide, it should give a lot of hope to other stars and producers.

The film 'Brahmastra' has been written and directed by 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' famed filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and stars actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. It also has a great supporting cast and includes names such as Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna, to name a few. The film's highlight is also a cameo appearance by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has played the role of a scientist in the film.

The film was released on the 9th of September.