Brahmastra: Fans are convinced Deepika Padukone plays Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Amrita in the film- Watch

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone’s appearance in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ has been the buzz of the town. Ever since the film released in theatres, clips from the film were circulated in which a face similar to that of Deepika Padukone was seen as Shiva’s mother. Now, as the film has released on OTT, netizens are sure that it is none other than Deepika Padukone who essays the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Amrita aka Jalastra in the film. Netizens flooded the videos that clearly show Deepika’s face as Amrita who can be seen carrying a young Shiva in her arms. With this revelation, fans are pretty sure that she will play a crucial role in ‘Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’. “watching brahmastra and Mother deepika padukone just appeared,” commented one user. “Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva!!,” added another user.

Let’s look at the tweets -

watching brahmastra and Mother deepika padukone just appeared pic.twitter.com/ryqqUCkB3d — ritz! bluelance torydarius breakdown (@heronsdales) November 6, 2022

In the film, Shiva is seen talking about his mother Amrita in a very good way and how she has always been a source of positivity to me. The storyline of ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. The film also stars Alia Bhatt as Isha, Amitabh Bachchan as Raghu, Guru of the Brahmansh, Nagarjuna Akkineni as Anish Shetty and Mouni Roy in a negative role as Junoon, the Queen of Darkness. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also makes a cameo appearance in the film as scientist Mohan Bhargav aka Vanarastra. The film released in theatres on September 9 and was declared a blockbuster. Ever since its release, there has been a buzz that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will essay prominent roles in ‘Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.