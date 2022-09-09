Brahmastra movie review: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film is all about love, light and magic!

Duration: 160 Mins

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy

Rating: 3.5 stars

A love story, romantic songs, heavy-duty VFX and to top it all, we have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's chemistry - welcome to Ayan Mukerji's world of 'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva.' The screenplay is filled with love, light, magic, ancient mysticism and mythology. The film has many surprises that will definitely make you go WOW, the picturisation is splendid and also, and the casting is top-notch.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has put his heart and soul into the film and it shows. He started the film 5 years back and ever since there has been a whole new world (read COVID-19) out there. Full marks to his creativity, innovation and vision.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor (Shiva) and Alia Bhatt (Isha) have real chemistry which is visible on the reel as well. The plot is special as Shiva and Isha's story takes the centre stage in an innovative way. However, there are a few places where you feel the lag and to add to the misery it gets confusing too. 'Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva' is a wholesome family entertainer which will surely compel you to draw a comparison with Hollywood's Marvel series. But, Yes! For the first time in Bollywood, the makers have tried something different and bigger on that scale.

Ranbir Kapoor as 'agni astra' has done a splendid job and the audience will like how in order to save the Brahmansh from his own blood, RK aka Shiva will go to every extent. His biggest power is his love for Alia aka Isha who is his strength and even 'button' to energy.

Alia looks absolutely beautiful throughout and has shown her acting chops once again. From the first scene when Shiva spots her during the Dussehra celebration till the climax, Isha is the perfect partner for Shiva.

Dialogues of Brahmastra

Dialogues of the film are decent enough but the highlight remains Amitabh Bachchan's voice-over at the beginning that explains all the 'Yugs' and 'Astras.' As the film started in the year 2018, there are a few things that are not exactly 2022 but still, it is a visual treat for everyone.

Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy

Amitabh Bachchan as Guru and Mouni Roy as Junoon are the stars of the film as one cannot get their eyes off them. The first half is a little slow but in the second half, these two just take over and Ranbir is definitely the icing on the cake. Mouni's performance as 'Junoon' is going to surprise all for sure as the actress is going to leave a mark while Mr Bachchan is always a plus point. The Guru in him with all the teachings, warmth and action will make fans go Woah, at least a couple of times!

Brahmansh and Brahmastra

Starting from 'Vaanar Astra' to 'Nandi Astra', it all just syncs in. The plot is not very clear as it is very new to the audience but the screen looks absolutely beautiful and so out-of-the-box that all these thoughts might go away. The most powerful weapon of the Gods, the Brahmastra, has been dormant for three decades. The last time it was awakened, it caused chaos across the globe and it is now Shiva's responsibility to save the Brahmansh. Brahmastra was split into three pieces and guarded by key leaders, Shiva's responsibility is to protect the leaders as he himself is one Astra, 'Agni Astra.'

No Spoilers!

The biggest surprise in the film is Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. Both top actors have their cameos in the film and their performances are as usual up to the mark. (Now, we are not telling you who is doing what in the Astraverse)!

South superstar, Nagarjuna Akkineni's part is well-written and powerful.

Songs of Brahmastra

The music of Brahmastra is loved by fans all over, especially the song Kesariya. The background score is in-sync but at times too loud for the ears. Overall, a nice experience.

So, this was Shiva's world in Brahmastra Part One, but the chase continues in Part Two: Dev. Are you ready for this Astraverse series?

Cinematic marvel or not, book your tickets for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva to explore the unseen so far!