हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
brahmastra

Nagarjuna Akkineni wraps up shooting of Ayan Mukerji's film, says this about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Alia and Ranbir have once again reunited on sets of 'Brahmastra' as the lead actors have been wrapping up the final leg shoot for the superhero-fantasy film. An elaborate set has reportedly being erected in Kandivali studios in Mumbai to carry out the patchwork for the film. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna announced that he has wrapped up his portions of the project with Alia and Ranbir. 

Nagarjuna Akkineni wraps up shooting of Ayan Mukerji&#039;s film, says this about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
Photo courtesy: Twitter

NEW DELHI: Ayan Mukerji's upcoming action-fantasy drama 'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most-awaited Bollywood releases. On Tuesday (February 16), 'Brahamastra' was among the top trends on Twitter after southern superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni announced that he has wrapped up his portions of the project with Alia and Ranbir. 

The actor took to Twitter and penned down a note for his co-stars Ranbir and Alia calling them 'stellar performers'. He even shared photos with the lead actors on Twitter, announcing wrap-up of his schedule. The photos, which appear to have been clicked on the film set, show Nagarjuna along with Ranbir, Alia and Ayan Mukerji beaming with joy. "And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08 . Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra," Nagarjuna wrote in the caption. 

It is to be noted that the lead cast have been finishing the patch-up work of the film. We had earlier reported that an elaborate set had been erected in Mumbai's Kandivali studios for the same. The final leg of the shoot for the film is expected to go on for a week-time. 

'Brahmastra', an action-fantasy drama, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film, which is part 1 of the trilogy, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is produced by Karan Johar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
brahmastraNagarjuna AkkineniAyan MukerjiRanbir KapoorAlia BhattBrahmastra shoot
Next
Story

Salman Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan for action-drama Pathan post Bigg Boss 14 finale?

Must Watch

PT9M5S

Khalistan-ISI both indulge in anti-India conspiracy along with Pakistani embassy?