Nagarjuna Akkineni wraps up shooting of Ayan Mukerji's film, says this about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

NEW DELHI: Ayan Mukerji's upcoming action-fantasy drama 'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most-awaited Bollywood releases. On Tuesday (February 16), 'Brahamastra' was among the top trends on Twitter after southern superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni announced that he has wrapped up his portions of the project with Alia and Ranbir.

The actor took to Twitter and penned down a note for his co-stars Ranbir and Alia calling them 'stellar performers'. He even shared photos with the lead actors on Twitter, announcing wrap-up of his schedule. The photos, which appear to have been clicked on the film set, show Nagarjuna along with Ranbir, Alia and Ayan Mukerji beaming with joy. "And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08 . Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra," Nagarjuna wrote in the caption.

It is to be noted that the lead cast have been finishing the patch-up work of the film. We had earlier reported that an elaborate set had been erected in Mumbai's Kandivali studios for the same. The final leg of the shoot for the film is expected to go on for a week-time.

'Brahmastra', an action-fantasy drama, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film, which is part 1 of the trilogy, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is produced by Karan Johar.