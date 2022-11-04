Brahmastra on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch 10-minute free glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva's astraverse!

New Delhi: As the biggest blockbuster of the year ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ makes its way to Disney+ Hotstar today. To give fans a glimpse of the spectacle, the platform has dropped the first 10 minutes of the magnum opus for viewers to experience the magic of the Astraverse for free.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji, the film brings together an ensemble of some of the finest actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in a universe of superhero fantasy, mythological and action-adventure.

Sharing insights into putting together the perfect ensemble for this path-breaking film, Ayan Mukerji said, “When we started writing the characters, I was very clear about who they were and what I wanted them to represent. And I got very lucky, that some of the best talent in the country - not only liked those characters but supported the overall vision of the project and what we are trying to create. I am very grateful to the entire cast for that support. It has made Brahmāstra what it is today!”

The director also shared how his working relationship with Ranbir Kapoor played a part in the making of the film. “He has been a true partner in this journey. He was the first person I told when the idea came to me. Outside the film, and contributing as an actor, and a producer on Brahmāstra, he is family. Someone who will always support me. Ranbir’s involvement is paramount! In my work, in my life, in my career, and definitely in Brahmāstra and its journey ahead,” he said .

