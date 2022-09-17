'Brahmastra' to go past 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' collections, earns THIS much on day 8!

New Delhi: The film "Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' continues to do well at the ticket counter. The film, which was released a week ago, opened to mixed reviews from the critics but has been able to win the hearts of the general public.

The film, which is in its second Friday, is going strong at the box office. According to the box office India report, the film on Friday managed to earn 8.25 crore nett, which is more than its previous day collection, taking its eight-day total to 154.50 crore approx.

The film, which was one of the most anticipated films of the year, had all the eyes of the Hindi film industry because, in the recent past, the big budget Hindi movies have faced boycott calls on social media and have failed miserably at the box office. The most notable examples are Aamir Khan's "Laal Singh Chaddha" and Vijay Deverekonda's pan-Indian film "Liger."

Brahmastra, like other films, faced boycott trends on Twitter as its release date approached, but it appears the film was successful in shifting the discussion in a more positive direction. The film will also soon cross the lifetime collections of the Kartik Aaryan movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which had earned close to 185 crores nett at the box office.

'Brahmastra' which stars actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, has been written and directed by 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' famed director Ayan Mukerji. The film also has a highlight cameo from none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose portrayal of the scientist Mohan Bhargav has been much appreciated and loved by the fans.

The film also has an impressive supporting cast and it includes names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

The film was released in theatres across the country on the 9th of September.