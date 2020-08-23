Centre allows resumption of films, TV serials shooting, Prakash Javadekar announces SOP

New Delhi: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Sunday (August 23) announced new standard operating procedures (SOP) for film and television programme shooting. He said that the new SOP will help in maintaining a safe environment for those involved in the shooting.

Addressing media, Javadekar said, "I am happy to announce that we are releasing standard operating procedures for film and TV programme shooting which was stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic for the last 6 months.''

The SOP includes ensuring physical distancing of at 6 feet at times feasible at the shoot locations and other work locations as well as safety measures like proper sanitation, crowd management, and use of protective equipment. The SOP also restricts contact transactions for tickets and recommended use of Arogya Setu app.

Today @MIB_India have released a detailed SOP for resuming work in the media production industry. The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry.

He added, "Some states had given permissions so it had somehow started in places. We consulted the Health and Home Ministry regarding this and then the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued this SOP.''

Stressing that the film and television industry is an important part of the economy, he said that all states will implement these SOPs."Apart from the characters in front of the camera, all others will have to wear masks during shoots. Social distancing will have to be followed by all," he added.

Javadekar further said that he hoped that all the states should agree to the SOPs. Shooting for film and television programmes had been stopped from March 2020, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.