New Delhi: Get ready to celebrate the special day of Bollywood's queen in style! Kareena Kapoor Khan, the embodiment of talent, grace, and glamour, is taking another round the globe and will celebrate her 42nd Birthday this year. To make this occasion even better, Tata Play Binge has curated a list of binge-worthy movies that showcase the diverse talent of this Bollywood Queen. From her iconic roles to her unforgettable performances, Kareena has etched an indelible mark in the world of cinema. Her nonchalant, unapologetic demeanour is also something that adds the X-factor and the oomph to her characters and brings them to life. And now, we’ll let the list below talk for us… grab your popcorn, settle into your comfy couches, and join us on a cinematic journey through some of her most sensational movies. It's time to binge-watch like a true Bollywood enthusiast and shower all the love on the one and only Bebo! Happy Birthday, Kareena!

Here's a curated list of must-watch movies to make Kareena Kapoor's birthday a blockbuster event on Tata Play Binge!

Veere Di Wedding

Kicking off our list is the sassy and bold film Veere Di Wedding. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Kalindi, one of the four best friends navigating life's ups and downs. Watch how these 4 women manoeuvre over their lives and make decisions that impact one another. With its refreshing take on modern relationships and a dose of girl power, this movie is a perfect choice for a girls' night in.

Jab We Met

Jab We Met is a Bollywood classic that can never get old. This cult by Imtiaz Ali has been the epitome of good writing, great acting and iconic moments that relate. Kareena Kapoor's portrayal of Geet, a vivacious and free-spirited girl, is a treat to watch. Geet directly reaches to every viewer and makes them her own with her powerful performance, which looked and felt so much at ease. Join Geet and Aditya as they embark on an unforgettable journey of love and self-discovery.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

For a dose of family drama and Bollywood extravagance, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the way to go. Inspite of having the two superstars Bollywood could ever produce in the same frame, Kareena Kapoor Khan outshines them all as the vivacious Poo, the glamorous and confident fashionista! This film is a rollercoaster of emotions and features an ensemble cast that will keep you entertained throughout. Kareena has been able to make every scene her own and has managed to leave a mark in this star studded and celebrated cast.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Prepare to be moved by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s heartwarming performance as Rasika in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. This touching film tells the story of a mute Pakistani girl and her journey to reunite with her family in India. Kareena's chemistry with Salman Khan is a highlight of this emotional rollercoaster. Though the movie highlighted more on Salman’s journey to ensure the girl meets her mother all the way to Pakishtan. But Kareena managed to connect with her audiences even through minimal screen time.

Ki & Ka

This slice of life movie really turned the tables and took stereotypical subjects head-on. Ki & Ka is a unique romantic comedy where Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Kia, a career-oriented woman, while Arjun Kapoor plays Kabir, a man who chooses to be a homemaker. This film challenges traditional gender roles and offers a fresh perspective on relationships, where Kia is seen making some bold decisions as a hard core business woman and still exploring the softer nuances of being a giving and caring partner. Watch this movie for a clearer vision and a different perspective in life.

Chameli

To appreciate Kareena Kapoor's versatility, don't miss Chameli. In this gritty and realistic drama, she plays the title role of a streetwalker. Her transformation into Chameli is remarkable, showcasing her ability to tackle complex and unconventional characters. Chameli was also one of the few initial movies that helped Kareena break the shackles of being typecast into conventional roles. This helped her take challenging and off beat roles and be accepted as a versatile actor.

Whether you're in the mood for a lighthearted romantic comedy or a thought-provoking drama, these Kareena Kapoor movies on Tata Play Binge have something for everyone. So, celebrate the birthday of the Bollywood queen with a movie marathon you won't forget!