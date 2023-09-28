Chandramukhi 2 Leaked Online: Kangana Ranaut-Starrer Available For Free Download On Torrent Sites

New Delhi: The much-awaited film 'Chandramukhi 2' starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence has hit the silver screen today. Disappointing the fans of horror-comedy film franchise, the film has been leaked online, according to Bollywoodlife. Helmed by P. Vasu, the film is the sequel to Rajinikanth and Jyotika’s film Chandramukhi (2005). In an unfortunate incident, hours before its scheduled theatrical release, the film was reportedly leaked online and made available for free download on several pirated websites.

According to Latestly, Chandramukhi 2 full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Recently, the makers released the film's second single track ‘Moruniye’ featuring Raghava Lawrence. The song has been composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravani, sung by SP Charan and Harika Narayan while the lyrics have been penned by Vivek.The plot of the film revolves around the family of Vettaiyan Raja, who return to their ancestral home to perform a puja. Unknowingly, the family reawakens the spirits of Chandramukhi and Vettaiyan Raja and reignites their centuries-old feud.

Earlier in the day, 'Fukrey 3' and 'The Vaccine War' were leaked online as well. In the recent past, several releases, including Vicky Kaushal's 'The Great Indian Family', Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shehzada', Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' were also leaked, despite strict measures taken by the makers.