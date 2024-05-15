Chandu Champion First Poster: 'Wrestler' Kartik Aaryan Wears A 'Langot', Leaves Fans Speechless!

New Delhi: The nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan's upcoming venture Chandu Champion first look poster has been dropped today and we must say, it's mind-blowing. The actor is presented in a never-before-seen avatar by the makers. 'Chandu Champion', jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, is among the biggest releases of the year.

In the first look poster, Kartik Aaryan is seen as the wrestler wearing a Langot and flaunting his toned body. The poster gives a mass appeal to the whole film. The actor along with the makers dropped the first look poster of the movie on social media. Many celebs and fans commented on Kartik's timeline. Bhumi Pednekar wrote: Woahhhhhh while Nimrat Kaur called it 'INSANE!'.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set for a June 14, 2024 release and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.