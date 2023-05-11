Chatrapathi Song Gamey Gamey: Sreenivas Bellamkonda, Nushrratt Bharuccha Are Here To Lift Your Festive Spirit- Watch

New Delhi: As the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster ‘Chatrapathi’ readies for its Pan-India release, the makers of the film today launched the track ‘Gamey Gamey’ where Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha turn Dashing Chokra and Sundar Chokri. Sprinkled with vibrant Navratri flavour, the track composed by Tanishk Bagchi with vocals by Armaan Malik and Zahrah Khan, is a fun and festive dance track that’s perfect for any celebration - a fitting song to usher in the release of the highly anticipated action-entertainer.

Considering Gamey Gamey’s young and fresh energy, the track was launched at a popular college in Ahmedabad with much fanfare. Armaan Malik said, “Gamey Gamey is the perfect big, Indian festive song- It’s easy listening with peppy beats and young, fun energy.”

Adding further, Zahrah Khan said, “It was a lot of fun recording this track with Armaan as we both brought our individual sounds. There is a balance and contrast in our vocals which makes Gamey Gamey interesting to listen to.”

Sreenivas Bellamkonda said, “I thoroughly enjoyed myself filming this track. The moves are unlike anything I’ve attempted in the past and it was exciting to try choreography that was new and different.” Leading lady Nushrratt Bharuccha, said, “Gamey Gamey is something I believe will be a big hit at festivities and celebrations in the country. It is colourful, vibrant, energetic yet keeps intact the cultural flavour - overall a really fun dance track.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents 'Chatrapathi', directed by V.V.Vinayak and written by Vijayendra Prasad. The film is an official remake of S.S.Rajamouli's Prabhas starrer with the same title. It marks the big Bollywood debut of Sreenivas Bellamkonda and releases nationwide on the 12th May 2023.