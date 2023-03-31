Chatrapathi Teaser: Bellamkonda Sreenivas Impresses Fans With His Action Avatar- Watch

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli`s `Chatrapathi` unveiled the teaser of the film on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Bellamkonda Sreenivas treated fans to the teaser video. Sharing the video, he posted, "Let the ACTION begin! #ChatrapathiTeaser out now! Written by #VijayendraPrasad, directed by #VVVinayak. #Chatrapathi in cinemas on 12th May, 2023."

The action-packed teaser of `Chatrapathi` introduces audiences to the key character essayed by Bellamkonda. He is seen donning an intense avatar and performing some high-octane action and jaw-dropping stunts. `Chatrapathi` marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who is known for his performances in films like `Sita`, `Alludu Adhurs`, `Kavacham` and many more.

The Hindi remake is helmed by V.V. Vinayak and is all set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023. `Chatrapathi` tells the story of a protagonist who rose against oppression to become a saviour of immigrants that suffered massive exploitation. It also stars Nusshratt Bharuccha, Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, and Shivam Patil, among others.

On his experience working in the film, Sreenivas Bellamkonda said, "I`m happy to make my Bollywood debut with a special film like `Chatrapathi` which is a highly thrilling and engaging mass action entertainer. Every moment working on this film was as exciting as it was challenging and we are happy to finally present it to audiences across India."

Producer Dr Jayantilal Gada added, "SS Rajamouli`s Chatrapathi was an ideal project to reimagine for a Pan-India audience. Apart from introducing the extremely talented Sreenivas Bellamkonda to an entirely new market, the film also has all the essential components of a mainstream entertainer. We at Pen Studios are overjoyed to bring "Chatrapathi" to cinema enthusiasts all around the nation. "The film is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title which was helmed by the `RRR` director SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas and Shriya Saran in lead roles. Released in 2005, the action-drama film gathered positive reviews from the fans.