'Chhapaak': Deepika Padukone wraps the 'most precious film of her career' - Pic inside

New Delhi: It's a wrap for Deepika Padukone's upcoming project 'Chhapaak', which she describes as the 'most precious film of her career'. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday night, the actress wrote, "It’s a wrap on the most precious film of my career... see you all at the movies - 10.1.2020." The picture features the team members of 'Chhapaak' posing cheerfully for the camera.

Here's the post.

Of course, Deepika's actor husband Ranveer Singh commented on her post and said he just cannot "wait to witness the magic."

'Chhapaak', directed by Meghna Gulzar, tells the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika plays her. Her character is titled Malti.

Sharing the first look of herself in the film, Deepika wrote, "A character that will stay with me forever."

The film went on floors in March in Delhi. Actor Vikrant Massey plays a pivotal role in 'Chhapaak'.

'Chhapaak' hits the screens on January 10, 2020.