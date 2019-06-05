close

chhapaak

'Chhapaak': Deepika Padukone wraps the 'most precious film of her career' - Pic inside

'Chhapaak' is directed by Meghna Gulzar and it tells the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

&#039;Chhapaak&#039;: Deepika Padukone wraps the &#039;most precious film of her career&#039; - Pic inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

New Delhi: It's a wrap for Deepika Padukone's upcoming project 'Chhapaak', which she describes as the 'most precious film of her career'. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday night, the actress wrote, "It’s a wrap on the most precious film of my career... see you all at the movies - 10.1.2020." The picture features the team members of 'Chhapaak' posing cheerfully for the camera. 

Here's the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

& it’s a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career...see you all at the movies! 10.1.2020 #Chhapaak

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Of course, Deepika's actor husband Ranveer Singh commented on her post and said he just cannot "wait to witness the magic."

'Chhapaak', directed by Meghna Gulzar, tells the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika plays her. Her character is titled Malti.

Sharing the first look of herself in the film, Deepika wrote, "A character that will stay with me forever."

The film went on floors in March in Delhi. Actor Vikrant Massey plays a pivotal role in 'Chhapaak'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All things are ready, if our mind be so-William Shakespeare #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar @foxstarhindi @vikrantmassey87

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

'Chhapaak' hits the screens on January 10, 2020. 

