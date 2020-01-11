Chhapaak vs Tanhaji Box Office battle: Check Day 1 collections

New Delhi: Two of the major releases clashed at the Box Office this friday. Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the screens on January 10, 2020 and the day one collections are out, making the former a clear-cut winner. Ajay Devgn's period drama has received a bumper opening of around Rs 15 crore whereas Deepika Padukone's hard-hitting tale of an acid attack survivor managed to rake in Rs 4 crore respectively.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. #Tanhaji exceeds expectations and posts healthy total on Day 1... Biz grew rapidly from post-noon onwards... Excellent in #Maharashtra [#Mumbai, parts of #CP and #Nizam circuits]... Glowing word of mouth should ensure solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 15.10 cr. #India biz.

#Chhapaak is ordinary on Day 1... Collects well at select high-end multiplexes... Biz at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass circuits is way below the mark... Growth on Day 2 and 3 crucial for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 4.77 cr. #India biz.

Well, the coming days will be crucial for both the films at the ticket counters.

'Chhapaak' is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika turned producer with this venture. Vikrant Massey plays a pivotal part in the biopic.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' is directed by Om Raut. It stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in important roles.