Chhichhore

Chhichhore Box Office collections: Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor starrer witnesses a rocking Day 4

Chhichhore Box Office collections: Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor starrer witnesses a rocking Day 4

New Delhi: 'Kedarnath' actor Sushant Singh Rajput and 'Saaho' actress Shraddha Kapoor's first outing together 'Chhichhore' has left the audience and critics impressed. The film has set the cash registers ringing and it certainly means good news for the makers.

Helmed by 'Dangal' fame director, Nitesh Tiwari, 'Chhichhore' is set to cross Rs 50 crore at the Box Office. Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures with fans. He wrote: #Chhichhore is rocking... Day 4 [Mon] is 10.66% higher than Day 1 [Fri], despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays... A rarity in today’s times... Biz at major centers/multiplexes is fantastic... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.08 cr. #India biz.

The film has grown over the weekend through positive word of mouth publicity.

'Chhichhore' is a romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has several known faces. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Siddharth Narayan and Nalneesh Neel among others.

'Chhichhore' hit the screens on September 6, 2019.

 

ChhichhoreChhichhore box office collectionsChhichhore collectionsSushant Singh RajputShraddha KapoorTushar Pandey
